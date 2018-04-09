AREA Danscompany @ The Wing

On Wednesday, April 25, at 6pm, an Informational Launch will be held at the Marcy Casino, which will showcase significant plans for a new cultural start-up in Downtown Buffalo. Once up and operational, AREA Danscompany will occupy “The Wing” at 622 Main Street, which will encompass 7000 square feet of the building. The facility will feature “two spacious, light-filled studios that convert into a single, larger space for performances seating between 100-125.”

The initiative is being spearheaded by Ellen S. Shadle (20 years as a member of the New York City dance community), and Jess Moore (BFA in Dance from The College at Brockport, and founder and producer of the Dance Days of Buffalo festival).

AREA Danscompany, simply known as “AREA”, will be dedicated to American modern dance, pertaining to education, creation, presentation, and community-building. The dance company will offer classes, workshops, events, and performances for a wide range of dancers and dance supporters, including recreational and professional dancers, dance advocates and patrons, and anyone else that is “lifted up” by modern dance. 622 Main Street will enable the dance company to offer curated performances and dance-related programming, while providing space for residencies, incubator activities, and instruction.

According to the AREA team, “The build-out of The Wing is currently proposed in four phases: studios (3,000 sq ft), dedicated admin (1,000 sq ft), movement education (1,250 sq ft), and resource lab (750 sq ft).”

At this point, negotiations are still underway to secure the 622 Main Street location. Supporters of the dance community are encouraged to attend the upcoming Informational Launch, to learn more about the inspirational project that would shift the cultural landscape of downtown Buffalo. Dancers, and members of dance companies, are invited to learn more about possible strategic partnerships, and joint ventures. Others involved with fitness and wellness are also invited to attend, as well as anyone else that might be a good fit for the dance-oriented venue.

AREA’s The Wing Informational Launch and Reception is strategically being held on National Arts Advocacy Day.

Informational Launch: AREA Danscompany @ The Wing

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

6-8:30pm

Marcy Casino | 199 Lincoln Parkway | Buffalo NY 14209

RSVP: welcome@areadanscompany.org | You can also RSVP online

Admission: FREE

Hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available for guests | There will be a presentation

Find AREA on Facebook

Also see event on Facebook