Arbor Day with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

LEWISTION COMMUNITY LIONS HOST A “STRIDES” DIABETES AWARENESS & 5K RUN/WALK

Village of Lewiston Firehall # 1 – On April 29, 2018 members of the Lewiston Community Lions Club, along with their friends and families, will run and walk in the Strides Diabetes Awareness and 5K Run/Walk.

The Diabetes Awareness and Diabetes Screenings will begin at 10:00 AM and go until 5:00 PM. Registration for the run will begin at 8:00 AM and the race will begin at 9:00 AM. Two hundred people are expected to participate. Health screenings and information from local companies will be available to the public free-of-charge inside the firehall. Refreshments also available.

“There’s still time to gather your family, friends and neighbors to participate in the Strides event. This is an enjoyable way for the community to join together in the fight against diabetes. Contact the Lewiston Community Lions Club at 716-807-2409. In addition, we will be able to take your registration at the fire hall any time before 9:00 AM” said Club President Lion Lynn Bahringer.

Lions all over the world organize Strides events in their communities to heighten awareness of diabetes and its complications and to provide information on preventing and managing the disease. These events promote regular, healthy exercise and include participants of all ages.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with nearly 1.3 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about this event or to pre-register, visit www.Strides5k.itsyourrace.com or www.LewistonCommunityLions.org