Arbor Day with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

To celebrate Arbor Day, the Olmsted Park Conservancy (BOPC) set out to plant some trees and conduct some trimming this weekend. The Olmsted-ucation Arbor Day event included a South Park Arboretum Restoration Project (SPARP) tree planting. The tree specimen of choice was the cucumber magnolia. The planting coincided with the recent news that BOPC was moving forward with the launch of SPARP.
Additional treescape work continued with an ode to Arbor Day, in the form of tree work at South Park that included hazard pruning, hazard removals, stump grinding, and fertilizing. A number of tree-care companies were enlisted to work alongside the BOPC forestry team.
Altogether, the concerted effort ensures that the arboretum will be both healthy and diverse in years to come, which will greatly contribute to the city’s cultural bounty. Until this point, it was not widely known that Buffalo was in possession of an outdoor “tree museum”. Now that efforts are being made to care for the arboretum, this valuable regional resource will become an attraction like no other in the area.
To learn more about SPARP, click here.