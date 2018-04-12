Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

April Dollars Bring May Flowers; Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival Fundraising Party

If the thought of spring is making you want to get out and celebrate, Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival’s annual fundraising party “April Dollars bring May Flowers” is for you!

On Sunday, April 15th from 2- 5pm join your Sakura friends for an afternoon at The Parkside Lodge raising funds for the 2018 Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival. There will be a Silent Auction and a Wine Pull, along with music by guitarist Ray Longo. Enjoy delicious Japanese food catered by Sato Restaurant. You’ll get update on the schedule for the 5th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival and the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park, including how to become one of the honored guests at this year’s special Pop-Up Japanese Tea Ceremony during Full Bloom.

If you are curious about Japanese traditional folk art, meet and talk with Josh Rice, a local artist who has recently returned to WNY from an in-depth apprenticeship of Traditional Cart Puppetry (Kuruma Ningyo) in Japan.  Josh studied with Koryu Nishikawa V, (Fifth-generation traditional Japanese master puppeteer of Hachioji Kuruma Ningyo Theater, and designated National Intangible Folk Treasure of Japan,) Josh will give a presentation on traditional cart puppetry on Family Day, May 6,  at the Cherry Blossom Festival. 

April Dollars Bring May Flowers; The Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival Fundraising Party

Sunday, April 15, 2018

2pm – 5pm

The Parkside Lodge | 84 Parkside Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14214

Tickets: $40

www.buffalocherryblossomfestival.org

