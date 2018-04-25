Another Win for Connecticut Street

After stopping into BreadHive Café on Connecticut Street moments ago, I passed by a long-lost looking structure that has been boarded up for as long as I can remember. I did notice that some initial work was underway a few weeks ago, but I figured that the Masjid Al-Eiman Mosque (next door) had purchased the building, and would be knocking it down, just as they had a historic house that once sat at the corner of 16th Street… now a parking lot (photo – below, right).

Thankfully, it turns out, that’s not the case. This old building is going to be saved, and the original storefront will be replicated and restored, upon which time it will become a yoga studio. Two apartments are also going to be built out on the second floor. This is a significant win for the street, which is certainly on the upswing these days. Every time one of these structures is lost (especially to a parking lot), it’s a major bummer for the street.

Connecticut Street still has some great bones. But it wouldn’t take much for it to take a tailspin. Securing this structure for mixed-use purposes helps to amplify the rest of the developments on the street.

Now, can we get the last couple of abandoned structures on Connecticut Street into the hands of new owners who will do something with them? It’s a travesty to watch these two parcels sit around and rot. The time is now.