African Heritage Food Co-Op Bowling Fundraiser

On Saturday, April 28 (4 PM – 7 PM), you are invited to attend a very special bowling engagement that aims to raise funds for the African Heritage Food Co-Op (learn more).
“A local co-operative business has launched with the goal of closing the gap in healthy food access on Buffalo’s East Side. The African Heritage Food Co-op (AHFC) has established its core membership and is already hosting pick-ups at pop-up locations, with the long-term goal of building a brick-and-mortar facility that will provide employment opportunities and a fresh food market for the East Side community.” – Sarah Maurer, BRO
The bowling fundraiser is the perfect way to put your money where your mouth is, literally, as your generosity will go a long way towards ensuring that a problematic urban food dessert on Buffalo’s East Side, is remedied in years to come.
A community-owned grocery store is coming to the East Side. You can be an instrumental part of the movement, by simply bowling a few games at:
Kerns Ave Bowling Center | 163 Kerns Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14211
On Saturday, April 28, 2018
4 PM – 7 PM
$15 for two games and shoes
$35 for two games, shoes AND an official AHFC t-shirt
For tickets contact AHFCfinance@gmail.com or call 716-573-1844