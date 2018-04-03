If you have not made it to one of the City of Buffalo Artists Markets, what are you waiting for. The spring addition will feature over 50 local artists and artisans, displaying their works and wares in a remarkable downtown setting. On Saturday, May 12, visitors will also come across live music, cash bar, brunch buffet, and yoga class. All of this is under one stunning roof, inside the Ellicott Square Building.
Tickets are $15 with $1 of every ticket sold being donated to A City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.
In an interesting twist, organizers now offer private seating on the second floor with food available from The Grove, complete with an open bar. “Ticket price includes brunch buffet with private seating and open bar on the second floor of the Ellicott Square Building for the duration of the event.”
Also, organizers are offering offering “a free hour long yoga class at 1pm in the Main Street lobby hallway of the Ellicott Square Building during the event. Learn new yoga styles, get inspired and connect with the highly skillful instructor, Megan Castlevetere, of Raw Renewal Yoga. We can fit 25 people in the class so be sure to sign now before it’s all booked.”
A City of Buffalo Artists Market: Spring Edition
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Ellicott Square Building | 295 Main Street | Buffalo, NY 14203