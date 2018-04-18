A Brief Wondrous Visit from Junot Díaz

Co-Artifact Fundraiser for Starlight Studio

Thursday, April 19, 2018, 6-9pm

Bidding closes at 8pm

Live DJ, cash bar, light refreshments

Eleven Twenty Projects: 1120 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14209

Eleven Twenty Projects and Starlight Studio and Art Gallery (Starlight) are pleased to announce the 3rd Co-Artifact fundraiser featuring artwork created collaboratively between Starlight artists and community artists. The event will take place Thursday, April 19th, 2018 from 6 – 9pm at Eleven Twenty Projects, and will feature 28 original works made by these collaborative pairings as well as music provided by DJ Icky Reels, light refreshments, and a cash bar. The proceeds of a silent auction will support the renovation of Starlight’s façade – fixing, designing, and installing a fresh look for this creative space.

Co-Artifact brings 15 artists from the community and 15 Starlight artists together to create collaborative artworks. For this project, each artist is asked to create a piece of artwork in the medium and size of his or her choice. A Starlight artist and a community artist are then paired up, switch artworks, and complete the other’s work. The 30 resulting artworks will be available for the community to bid on until 8 PM the night of the event.

For this installment of Co-Artifact, Kyle Butler of Starlight Studio and John Fatta of Eleven Twenty Projects have brought in more artists from Buffalo’s community than ever before, both new and returning participants. Cynnie Gaasch reflects on her past experience saying, “I loved working with Paul (Chandler) for Co-Artifact in 2014. He influenced me to approach my use of materials differently. The whole project, looking at the many collaborations was inspiring.”

In addition to Gaash, this year’s participating community artists include: Jozef Bajus, Kyle Butler, Caitlin Cass, Valeria Cray-Dihaan, Pam Glick, Pat Greene, Bobby Griffiths, Ani Hoover, Billy Huggins, Kevin Kline, Joan Linder, Bethany Moody, Cassandra Ott, and Rebecca Wing. Participating Starlight artists are: Paul Chandler, Saeed Dubaishi, Kelly Evans, Ricky Hogan, Eric Johnson, Sonya Lewis, Chace Lobley, John Montedoro, Larell Potter, John Price, Steve Robinson, Kimber Rodgers, Mary Schneider, Mathew Sharp, and Jocelyn Triggle.

The idea for Co-Artifact stemmed from the story of illustrator Mica Angela Hendricks, whose daughter found her sketchbook and drew on top of her unfinished drawings. When the illustrator discovered what had been done, she decided to use her daughter’s lines to create finished art pieces. The goal of the event is to have Starlight artists and artists from the community finish one another’s work, and where possible, build collegial relationships where the artist pairs would discuss techniques and influence each other to go outside their creative comfort zones.

For more information about the event or Starlight Studio and Art Gallery, please contact Jen Ryan at jryan@ldaofwny.org or (716) 842-1525, or visit the Starlight website at www.starlightstudio.org

ABOUT STARLIGHT STUDIO AND ART GALLERY:

Starlight Studio is a vibrant art studio located in downtown Buffalo that supports adults with disabilities in their artistic development. Along with exhibitions by the starlight artists, the public gallery is available to the community for other exhibitions. Our mission is to provide an open-art studio environment with individualized guidance as needed for the cultivation of artistic expression with people who have disabilities. Created by the Learning Disabilities Association of Western New York (LDA of WNY) in 2005. Starlight Studio and Art Gallery is the first studio of its kind in WNY.