A Brief Wondrous Visit from Junot Díaz

At Kleinhans Music Hall on Friday, April 20th at 8:00 p.m. Just Buffalo Literary Center’s acclaimed BABEL season will conclude with Junot Díaz. Over the past six weeks, Díaz has been all over the media landscape. First, promoting his children’s book, Islandborn, and then, last week, in The New Yorker, he courageously wrote about being raped at the age of eight and how that has affected his life ever since.
Díaz’s novel, The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, propelled him to the level of literary all-star, leading to a Pulitzer Prize and a MacArthur “genius” grant. He has an uncanny ability to mix high and low culture, Spanish and English, as well as classical and post-modern techniques, creating texts that come to life as you read them.
Doors will be open at 7:00 p.m., and Buffalo Distilling Company—a sponsor of the BABEL series—will be making cocktails in the lobby with a portion of proceeds going to Just Buffalo Literary Center. Kleinhans Concessions will also be operating bars. After the event Son BoriKua will keep toes tapping in the Mary Seton Room for those wishing to have Díaz sign a copy of his book. (Talking Leaves will be on hand selling books for those wishing to purchase the night of the event.)
If that wasn’t enough, Buffalo’s best kept programming secret will be announced from the stage prior to Díaz’s presentation as Just Buffalo Literary Center’s Artistic Director Barbara Cole will unveil the 2018-19 BABEL season. There is also rumor of an additional reveal prior to the event. The only way to be the first to know will be to be there. Tickets are available at justbuffalo.org or 716.832.5400 or, on the night of the event, at Kleinhans from 7:00 p.m.