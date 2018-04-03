486 Franklin Street – Justice Preserves

A tragic arson fire could have spelled the sad demise of this brick beauty sitting at 486 Franklin Street. In fact, the demolitions winds were blowing strong, when a notice was posted on structure, stating that any remaining property on the inside must be removed due to imminent demolition. The news of this house being demolished did not sit pretty with the preservation community, who were aghast at the thought of losing this historic building. Buffalo’s Young Preservationists “heart bombed” the facade of the house, in hopes of drawing attention to its unfortunate plight.

Earlier on, shortly after the fire, there were rumblings that the house might have once been owned by Millard Fillmore. In response, The Buffalo History Museum conducted their own investigation into the matter, and could not find any evidence that Fillmore ever owned the property (see here). But they did find that an important Buffalo resident did live there:

“Jacob Schoellkopf (a pioneer in harnessing the hydroelectric power of Niagara Falls) owned that property from at least 1866 to 1893. The Emslie Deed Atlas from 1866 shows his name on that parcel, plus the 1893 Buffalo city directory shows him at 486 Franklin. Schoellkopf was probably the person who originally built the house.” – The Buffalo History Museum

Fortunately, a few weeks ago, workers showed up at the site, and began working on 486 Franklin Street, much to the happiness (and surprise) of neighbors and preservationists. Today, the building is well on its way towards becoming a productive property in the historic Allentown village, where it will also contribute to the rebirth of the city.

Thankfully we did not lose this important piece of Buffalo’s architectural history. If you take a walk down Franklin and Linwood, you will see some parking lots, and a handful of relatively newer (sometimes tragic) buildings. These parcels were, at one point, filled with glorious structures that met similar fates that faced 486 Franklin Street. Fortunately, this one got a new lease on life, and the neighborhood will not suffer from a “gap tooth” at the hands of an arsonist. Not to mention the building’s owner, who ultimately did the right thing and rehabbed the structure instead of letting it snuff out at the hands of demolition crews.