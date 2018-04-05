420: The Musical @ Alleyway Theatre

With all of the hoopla surrounding efforts to legalize marijuana in NYS, there could be no better time to catch 420 the Musical. This is always a high-flying musical, celebrated by potheads near and far.
“Watch as Jerry, the uptight stoner, travels through the Land of 420 to learn the true meaning of the number.”
This is a show that anyone who has ever smoked weed can relate to, or anyone who is interested in weed culture.
“Follow Jerry, a young man on the edge of adulthood, through his marijuana fueled dream to The Kingdom of 420. A land full of good and evil and fairies! Jerry is sent on a quest to find the king, The Mighty High, and return to him what was stolen! With the help of Princess Euphoria, Doobie Dave and other friends he meets along the way, Jerry fights the bad guys, journeys far and wide to reach the King and find his way home. Also, he learns that the world is not always what it seems…”
The Francis Bacon Experiment is proud to present this year’s Buffalo production of 420: The Musical at Alleyway Theatre. The show will be running from April 5th-21st with shows on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm.
Written and directed by John Kehoe. Music by Laura Lonski.
420: The Musical
Performances are every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday April 5-21
$20 Online $25 Cash at the door | For tickets, click here.
Alleyway Theatre | 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, New York 14202