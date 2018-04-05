420: The Musical @ Alleyway Theatre

TRIMANIA 2018 is an epic celebration of art, culture, and music that’s held every three years, for one night only, in the former manufacturing building that spans two city blocks. Buffalo Arts Studio, with a little help from Tri-Main Center tenants, transforms the six-floor building into a menagerie of culture, featuring live bands, DJs, dancers, poets, visual artists, and performers of all kinds.

Along with the entertainment, guests can get to know the community that calls Tri-Main Center home. TriMain Center houses a diverse collection of artist studios, light manufacturing, service organizations, and tech companies. Fellow TriMain tenant and sponsor Twisted Rope is developing a mobile navigation app for Trimania to help guests navigate throughout Tri-Main Development Center. Attendees will also be able to build their own agenda and receive alerts for favorited events. Tenants including Game Space Buffalo, Landies Candies, Bean Media, kc kratt photography, the BREWROOM, and Journey’s End, will open their doors and fill their suites with exciting, creative, cultural experiences.

Over 75 visual artists will be exhibiting throughout TriMain Center. Immersive installations by Mizin Shin and Chuck Tingley will be on display in the Buffalo Arts Studio. Exhibitions, installations and micro-galleries will also be placed throughout the building. Contemporary Galleries of Buffalo, curated by ArtReach, Benjaman Galleries, Pine Apple Company and Revolution Gallery, are filling over 3,645 square feet with collaborative visual and performing arts installations by regional artists. Sugar City artists and performers will be presenting a microcosm of their Niagara Street space with DIY musicians and artists inside a 3,900 square foot space, and in another room their Soul Night DJs will be spinning vintage soul, funk, R&B, and disco vinyl for your dancing pleasure.

Hundreds of musical and dance performers will span the diverse spectrum of Western New York talent. The Americana Room, sponsored, in part, by the Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation, will present Shaky Stage, Ten Cent Howl, Steam Donkeys, as well as Miller and the Other Sinners. Main stages on the first and sixth floor will feature a wide variety of WNY’s best original music. Belly dancing, bollywood, and break dancing will take place alongside jazz, hip-hop, and Americana blues. Visitors can expect lots of surprises as well!

Tickets ($25 pre-sale; $30 at the door) are on sale now at trimania.com and will go fast. VIP tickets are available at $50 per individual, $80 per couple and include a special reception beginning at 6:30 pm. Local businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities can explore the possibilities at trimania.com/sponsorship.

All proceeds from the event benefit Buffalo Arts Studio – Tri-Main Center’s first tenant back in 1991.

Major support provided by Twisted Rope, Tri-Main Development, Rupp Family Foundation, Buffalo Spree, Crowley Webb, Evans Bank, Hodgson Russ, M&T Bank, Try-It Distributing, ShoeFly, BlueCross BlueShield of WNY, Erie County Medical Center, Marketing Tech, Nash Connors, and Prudential.

Buffalo Arts Studio (BAS) is a not-for-profit arts organization that provides affordable studio space and regular public exposure for regional, national, and international artists through exhibitions, and enriches the community with art classes, mural programs, and public art.