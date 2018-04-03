For the third year in a row, Buffalonians are heading down to RiverWorks to celebrate spring, by attending Thawfest. This year, more than ever, it’s important that we rally together to mindfully will spring upon us.
This year’s Thawfest will do its part by featuring 50+ local breweries, distilleries, and vineyards. The festival will also see one of this city’s favorite bands hitting the stage – Strictly Hip.
Guests to Thawfest will each receive a commemorative glass, to remember the festive occasion. Plus, attendees will get a chance to explore the Buffalo RiverWorks site along the Buffalo River. RiverWorks has become one of the hottest waterfront destinations in Buffalo. There’s always something fun brewing at this massive venue.
3rd Annual Thawfest – Local Beer, Wine, and Distillery Festival
Saturday April 7, 2018
6:30pm to 9:30pm
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, New York 14203