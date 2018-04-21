238 Carlton Street Receives Landmark Status

What things have you dreamed of doing, but discounted or have tolerated to a stressful end? Whether you feel stuck or in the flow of your life’s path, out-of-the-box creative exercises can shed new light on your brilliant destiny and how to get from there to here.

Join Korrine Holt, the founder of Attune to Love and the author of the new release Poetic Ascension, as she brings her Attune to Love 2018 North American Tour to the Be Healthy Institute in the village of Hamburg on Saturday night, April 21st, for her all-new live event, The Joy of Well-Doing.

During this interactive experience, you will learn and explore how:

Your creativity strengthens

every aspect of your life and opens the gates to high vibe well-doing and clues you

to your unique purpose, often hidden in plain sight.

Your well-doing

supports your highest well-being.

All of your

experiences serve your purpose and path.

To feel equipped to make healthy decisions.

To provide creative solutions to resolve doubts and barriers.

To start making plans and uncovering

possibilities.

To tap into your creativity to live the reality you truly desire.

Bring a notebook or journal to write in and colored pencils or crayons if you have them.

You will also have an opportunity to purchase your very own copy of Poetic Ascension and have it personally-signed by Korrine herself.

Tickets for this special engagement are $33.00 and can be purchased online at www.BeHealthyInstitute.com or in person at the Be Healthy Institute. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $39.00 each.