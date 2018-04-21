238 Carlton Street Receives Landmark Status

Preservation Buffalo Niagara (PBN) and the WNY preservation community have successfully managed to secure landmark status for 238 Carlton Street. According to PBN, the new landmark designation will help to preserve the 142-year-old at-risk structure, which is located in the Fruit Belt neighborhood. It would be such a shame to lose this structure, and others like it, after they have withstood the test of time. This building has “lived” to witness Buffalo’s resurgence. Now, it will hopefully become a valuable asset that will contribute to the rebirth of this city, instead of fodder for a landfill.
“Let us introduce you to Buffalo’s newest Local Landmark….. 238 Carlton Street! Securing landmark status is a critical part of our continued work to to avoid demolition of this 142-year-old historic Fruit Belt property. Thank you so much to everyone who contacted the Preservation Board and Common Council with their support of 238 Carlton Street. And thank you to Council President Pridgen for his support of this landmark application and for continued preservation efforts in the Fruit Belt neighborhood.” – PBN