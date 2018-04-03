It’s all well and good for individuals to do their part to live sustainable lives. It’s even more important for businesses to be as environmentally sustainable as possible. That means that business leaders must step up to do what’s right, as far as the planet is concerned. Businesses must undergo sustainable changes, or we will continue, as a society, to suffer the repercussions. If we don’t come together to tackle climate change, we’re essentially holding a gun to the earth’s “head” and pulling the trigger.

On Tuesday, May 1 (8am to 6pm), the WNY Sustainable Business Roundtable will be hosting the 2018 Sustainable Business Summit at Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center (444 Forest Avenue). The roundtable will feature speakers who not only run successful companies/initiatives, they are sustainability leaders who have committed to taking appropriate steps towards addressing climate change.

Attendees to the business summit will find:

Speakers

Breakfast and lunch

Plenary presentations by sustainability leaders

Networking

4 networking opportunities including cocktail hour with our exhibitors

Presentations

Choose from 4 themed tracks with 16 sessions and 30+ presenters

Awards

Business success stories at the First Annual SBR Recognition Ceremony

Tickets to the business summit are $125 (per attendee), or $100 (minimum of 4 people). The event will include plenty of chances to network with business peers, as well as browse eco vendors and suppliers.

The Western New York Sustainable Business Roundtable is comprised of 75+ members who are dedicated to environmental stewardship. This is your chance to meet some of those members, while learning about what you can do to be a part of sweeping change.

Enjoy a great day of learning, connecting and remembering why sustainability business is the future of business.