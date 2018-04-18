2018 KeyBank Live @ Larkin Concert Series

Larkin Square has announced the 2018 live music line-up for KeyBank Live at Larkin. The line-up includes local and nationally touring bands. As usual, it’s an eclectic mix, which helps to attract a diverse audience of music fans. The music series is free and open to the public.
“We’re excited for our seventh season of KeyBank Live at Larkin, our signature music series,” said Larkin Square Director of Fun Leslie Zemsky. “We are pleased to continue our tradition of presenting the best of local music with the added twist of welcoming some nationally touring bands to Larkin Square. Wednesdays are now a neighborhood wide celebration with music following KeyBank Live at Larkin across the street at the Hydraulic Hearth.”
This year, Larkin Square has collaborated music and arts organizations to add to the cultural momentum of the series. Arts Services Initiative’s program The Big Easy has programmed a New Orleans Night, with music by John Papa Gros and Buffalo Brass Machine.
Guests to the shows will enjoy food trucks, specialty beverages and lawn games, along with some of the best live music around, all set out in an awesome outdoor venue.
Following is the line-up for the 2018 season (Wednesdays from 5:00pm to 8:30pm):
- June 6 – Big Mean Sound Machine w/ Miller & The Other Sinners
- June 13 – Buffalo Blues Benefit For Veterans
- June 20 – Sun Records Tribute Night w/ Kickstart Rumble
- June 27 – Wild Adriatic w/ The Tins
- July 11 – Workingman’s Dead (Grateful Dead Tribute)
- July 18 – Upstate Rubdown w/ PA Line
- July 25 – The Prince + Michael Jackson Experience w/ Verve Dancers
- August 1 – SOUTH BUFFALO NIGHT: Brian Higgins & Exchange St. Band + Crikwater
- August 8 – Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra & Slyboots
- August 15 – NEW ORLEANS NIGHT: The Big Easy in Buffalo presents John Papa Gros w/ Buffalo Brass Machine
- August 22 – The Nth Power w/ Funktional Flow
- August 29 – Michelangelo Carubba (Turkuaz) & Friends
- September 5 – Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute)
Parking and admission are free thanks to Larkin Square’s presenting sponsor KeyBank and sponsor Independent Health. Visit Larkinsquare.com for more information.