2018 Buffalo Wine Festival

Buffalo’s premiere wine festival is set to get underway tomorrow (Saturday, April 7) at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. This festival has become a real crowd favorite for wine lovers, who get a chance to explore a world of wines, while talking to the experts who can explain the various nuances of the samples, from a hem infused wine to the wines of the Thousand Islands.
In 2018, there will be over 20 wineries taking part in the festival, including:
Arbor Hill & Grapery & Winery, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bagley’s Poplar Ridge Winery, Casa Larga Vineyards, Crooked Lake Winery, Fulkerson Winery, Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards, Idol Ridge Winery, Lakeland Winery, Lakewood Vineyards, Lost Vineyards, Main Street Winery, Merritt Estate Winery, Merritt Estate Winery Slush Bus, Midgard Winery, Miles Wine Cellars, Montezuma Winery, Niagara Landing Wine Cellars, Pazdar Winery, Pleasant Valley Wine Co., Raymor Estate Cellars, Schulze Vineyards & Winery, Sovereign Vines: Hemp Infused Wine, Sprague Vineyards, Winery of Ellicottville, Thousand Islands Winery, Three Brothers Winery, Venditti Vineyards, Victorianbourg Wine Estate, Idol Ridge Winery, and Black Button Distilling
Along with the following food vendors:
Buckeye Concessions, D’Avolio Inc. Olive Oils & Vinegars, East Hill Creamery, Finger Lakes Harvest, Gourmet Creations by Tami, Kissed by the Sun Spice Company, Little Dippers, Nectar of the Vine, Pastries by Andrea, Smokin’ Oak, The Bavarian Nut Company, The Sugar Shack
And even more vendors to browse:
Amyazing Beauty, Annadele Alpacas, AXA Advisors – Joseph Gambino and Brian Lelonek, Dan The SWAG Man (Solutionist), DJI Group, Essential Elements, Everdry Waterproofing, Glitter by Bridget Paparazzi Accessories, Crunch Fitness, The Craft Emporium, Busy Beaver Landscaping, Wesselmann Dry Cleaners, DASH’s Market, Harbor Hotel Collection, Hungry Hound Beer Biscuits, Janie’s Closet, Kinga’s Jewelry Box, Lip Lock & Loaded, LuLaRoe Lori O’Reilly, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Mattress Firm, Psychic Shop, Renewal By Anderson, Rochester and Buffalo Athletic Clubs, Senegence, Stuff Guys Like, LLC., Talarico Junge Agency, The Wine Collection By Sherry, T-Mobile Mobile Showroom, , Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski, Upstate NY Falun Dafa Association (Shen Yun Show), Visit Erie, Woodhull Cigar Shop
This year’s festival features four different sessions to choose from – click here to view all four sessions.
Afternoon VIP – 12p-4p
Afternoon GA – 1p-4p
Evening VIP – 5p-9p
Evening GA – 6p-9p
