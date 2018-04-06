2018 Buffalo Wine Festival

Creativity is the art of bringing something new to life through your unique imagination, intuition, and vision. When you indulge in your creative energy, you give the world a glimpse of what life looks like through your own eyes and heart.

Have you ever had an idea to do, create or try something that got you really excited but somehow never left the ‘thinking about it’ stage? Does the thought of putting your wild ideas on paper or out for the world to see, make you a little nervous?! Maybe you are naturally creative and you’re just looking to add some tools to your DIY repertoire. Together we will explore a powerful trifecta for creative flow: meditation, visualizaton and HANDS ON play! One might say they fit together just like the perfect arrangement of your favorite flowers(hint, hint)!

What to expect: Candice will lead you in a meditation and guide you through the basic tools needed to bring life to your creative vision; Tools that can be applied to (litearlly) any area of your life, at any time! You will get your ideas one step closer to reality by creating a vision board of your own! We will tie it all together and celebrate your unique intuition and creativity with Alicia from William’s Florist as she guides you through the basics of how to design a floral arrangement. You will create your own colorful, spring centerpiece to take home($75 value)!

What you need: NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY! You’ll need an open mind and your favorite Sunday comfy clothes! All supplies and materials for floral, meditation and vision boards will be provided.