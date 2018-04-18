Registration is currently open for the annual Buffalo Superhero Race (and Wellness Walk) – a race that started in 1986. The purpose of the race is to attract as many superheroes possible, to run or walk, in an effort “to promote awareness and raise funds for children living with mental health challenges.”
1 in 5 people live with a diagnosable mental health challenge.
Individuals of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to participate. Teams are also welcome to sign up for the run/walk. In the end, the most important things to remember are… have fun, enjoy the run/walk, dress up like your favorite superhero, and be a real life hero to kids in need. Come as Batman, or Wonder Woman, or Black Panther!
Or make up your own superhero… Mustard Man! Or Chair Woman! Be clever, be inventive, be funny, or be serious. It’s doesn’t matter, as long as people join in on the fun.
Pick a fun team name and theme, and bring the whole group! Run/walk for cause…
The goal at this year’s 5K is for 1500 masked runners and walkers to raise $100,000, which will allow the Mental Health Association of Erie County to continue on with its crucial programming efforts.
In order to be a superhero, you have to “save the day” from time to time.
2018 Buffalo Superhero Race
Friday, June 1, 2018
6 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Walkers start at 6:30 / 5k Runners start at 7:15 p.m.)
5K on Delaware Park Ring Road
1.8-mile wellness walk – walking course on cinder path in the park
Meet at Delaware Park and St. George’s Church
See race roster, sign up, support, or sponsor
Team registration discounts are available
Family friendly after-party featuring:
- Raffles
- Prizes for Runners and Top Fundraisers
- Awesome Music
- Food & Drink
- Beer Tent
- Kid’s Activities
- Fun photography with The Superhero Alliance of WNY!
- Superheroes galore
Walk up registration is available on race day, but for a higher rate than the pre-registration pricing