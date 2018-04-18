Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

2018 Buffalo Superhero Race

0 Comments

Registration is currently open for the annual Buffalo Superhero Race (and Wellness Walk) – a race that started in 1986. The purpose of the race is to attract as many superheroes possible, to run or walk, in an effort “to promote awareness and raise funds for children living with mental health challenges.” 

1 in 5 people live with a diagnosable mental health challenge.

Individuals of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to participate. Teams are also welcome to sign up for the run/walk. In the end, the most important things to remember are… have fun, enjoy the run/walk, dress up like your favorite superhero, and be a real life hero to kids in need. Come as Batman, or Wonder Woman, or Black Panther!

Or make up your own superhero… Mustard Man! Or Chair Woman! Be clever, be inventive, be funny, or be serious. It’s doesn’t matter, as long as people join in on the fun.

Pick a fun team name and theme, and bring the whole group! Run/walk for cause…

The goal at this year’s 5K is for 1500 masked runners and walkers to raise $100,000, which will allow the Mental Health Association of Erie County to continue on with its crucial programming efforts.

In order to be a superhero, you have to “save the day” from time to time.

2018 Buffalo Superhero Race

Friday, June 1, 2018

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Walkers start at 6:30 / 5k Runners start at 7:15 p.m.)

5K on Delaware Park Ring Road

1.8-mile wellness walk – walking course on cinder path in the park

Meet at Delaware Park and St. George’s Church

See race roster, sign up, support, or sponsor

Team registration discounts are available

Family friendly after-party featuring:

  • Raffles
  • Prizes for Runners and Top Fundraisers
  • Awesome Music
  • Food & Drink
  • Beer Tent
  • Kid’s Activities
  • Fun photography with The Superhero Alliance of WNY!
  • Superheroes galore

Walk up registration is available on race day, but for a higher rate than the pre-registration pricing

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments