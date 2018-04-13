Every year, courageous men (and women) get together to walk a mile in women’s (high heel) shoes. The point of the walk reflects the old saying that you can’t empathize with someone unless you walk a mile in his or her shoes. In this case, people are asked to walk a mile in high heels, to call for an end to sexual and domestic violence. High heels are known to be uncomfortable in the first place. A guy walking a mile in high heels sounds a bit painful, which is the point of the madness. But in the end, it’s all for a good cause.
In 2001, a small group of men got together to don high heels and walk around a park to raise awareness of domestic violence issues. Today, tens of thousands of people throughout the world participate in the annual event.
The location for this year’s Walk A Mile in Her Shoes will be the University at Buffalo South Campus (Harriman Hall). Participants in the event can look forward to games and contests – activities kick off at 12 pm on the day of the walk. Then, the walk begins at 1pm. Guys who don’t have high heels (just about every guy) can stop by the shoe station to rent a pair (a $3 donation). Women can bring their own high heel shoes.
It’s time to show your support for ending sexual and domestic violence, by starting your own fundraising page at Crisis Services online.
13th Annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes
Funding from the event is directed to Crisis Services’ Advocate Program
Sunday, April 29, 2018
11 AM – 3 PM
Harriman Hall, Buffalo, New York 14214 – UB South Campus
Registration opens at 11:30 am | Activities begin at 12 pm | Walk steps off promptly at 1 pm
Registration fee of $5 for all walkers, day of event, can be paid cash, check or via square reader
Lead image: Crisis Services