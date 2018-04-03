Have you ever thought about all of the things in Buffalo that you want to do, but you never seem to find the time to tackle the laundry list? Well, Elizabeth Licata (Buffalo Spree) has come up with 100 things that you need to do in Buffalo… before you die. Now, if you’ve been around Buffalo for while, chances are that you’ve accomplished some of these bucket list items. But chances are that you are nowhere near the point of checking off all 100 “things”.
“Stand in the mist of Niagara Falls, kayak the Buffalo River, stroll through a neighborhood of Victorian homes, eat at a downtown hotspot, and finish up with a dose of blues, Americana, chamber folk, jazz, or alt-rock. With a cityscape featuring masterpieces by Frank Lloyd Wright, H.H. Richardson, Louis Sullivan, and Frederick Law Olmsted, Buffalo is a nonstop visual feast. Its institutions include some of America’s oldest and most distinguished, founded by the industrialists who helped build America. Within twenty minutes of downtown, a generous menu of day trips include charming villages, nature preserves, beach towns, and historic resorts. Find out why this city on Lake Erie is becoming a cult hit among savvy travelers.” – EL
On Sunday, April 8, a book launch will be held at Hotel Henry. Click here to discover the details.
100 Things to Do in Buffalo Before You Die – Book Launch
Sunday, April 8, 2018
2 PM – 4 PM
Hotel Henry – Corner of Rockwell Rd. & Cleveland Cir., Buffalo, New York 14213