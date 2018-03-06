YouthVote | The Time Has Come – 17 Minute Walkout via EMPOWER

On March 14, High School students throughout Western New York are planning a walkout at 10:00 am. The walkout will be for 17 minutes, with each minute representing a person who was killed in the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida a month ago. The cause is being organized by Women’s March Youth EMPOWER – an affiliate of the Women’s March.
On that same day, there will be a concerted effort by Your Voice Your Vote NY (YVYV-NY) to register all eligible students who will be 18 years old on election day, November 6, 2018. The time has finally come for young people to step up, to show that they care about issues such as gun control. Students, school administrators, teachers, the PTA, and parents are encouraged to join together to support this concerted effort. Schools can either set up voter registration tables, or pass out information to students that will help guide them to online voter registration.
“I am very proud of our youth here in WNY and throughout the country who are ready to use their voices to fight for change. They have demonstrated a fierceness we haven’t seen in decades” said YVYV founder, Joan Elizabeth Seamans. “It will be interesting to see how this new and energized voting block uses their passion to influence legislation.”
To register online: dmv.ny.gov/more-info/electronic-voter-registration-application