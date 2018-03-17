Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Urban Couture Pop Up Hosted by 411 Hotwire

Trend Up urban fashion boutique at the Market Arcade is celebrating its two year anniversary. Shop owner Giovanni Centurione is preparing to roll out the glitz and glam with a one day pop up soirée featuring a couple of swank WNY fashion showrooms – Bella Lavie Collections and Boujichick Fashions.

Boujichick Fashions

“We create, sew and sell our own fashions and designer sunglass eyewear. We partner with fabulous shoe manufacturers and now we are dressing our fashionistas from head-to-toe! We have a showroom by appointment only.” – Boujichick Fashions

“We create, sew, and sell our own brand name ladies fashion. We are striving hard to create a lifestyle brand for the posh fashionista.” – Bella Lavie Collections

“The event will be hosted by 411 Hotwire – they will be conducting a live Facebook feed from Trend Up during the event,” said Centurione. “The fashions they are bringing are Urban Couture for ladies. It will be an afternoon of fun fashions for men and women, along with some great networking opportunities.”

Urban Couture Pop Up hosted by 411 Hotwire

Saturday, March 24, 2018

12 PM – 4 PM

Trend Up | 617 Main Street | Market Arcade | Buffalo, New York 14203

See Facebook event

Lead image: Bella Lavie Collections

