Unique Workshops and Arbor Day Activities Announced at the Botanical Gardens

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens (ECBG) offers up classes, workshops, and hands on activities throughout the year. In the spring ECBG gets underway with a number of fun workshops, including Beginning Bonsai Workshops on April 19 and 20 and Hypertufa Container Workshops on May 12.

The Beginning Bonsai Workshops are a hands-on workshop that is one of a kind. Participants will manipulate live bonsai trees while learning the art of bonsai with representatives from the Buffalo Bonsai Society. On both April 19 and 20, the workshops will be held from 6:00-9:00pm. Organizers suggest that participants bring gardening gloves and a large box to transport their bonsai home. Space is limited in each session and all materials will be provided. Workshop pricing for Botanical Gardens’ members is $75 and $80 for the general public.

The Hypertufa Container Workshops will be held on May 12 at 9:00am and 1:00pm. Hypertufas are very popular in the gardening scene. They are planters made from aggregates bonded together using Portland cement and can be molded into any shape or size. They are unique planting containers that are porous and a great environment for plant growth. In these workshops, participants will create their own hypertufa from peat moss, Portland cement and perlite. This is a messy workshop and organizers ask participants to wear appropriate clothing. Participants must also bring one container to mold their hypertufa, no larger than 12 inches by 16 inches. All materials to make the planter will be provided. Workshop pricing for Botanical Gardens’ members is $25 and $30 for the general public.

Aside from hosting the indoor workshops, ECBG always plans tree tours and plantings to celebrate Arbor Day. In 2018, the tours and plantings will be held on April 27 at the arboretum. Guests to the event, held at 12:30pm and 2:00pm (with a Tree Planting at 3:30pm) will learn the basics on tree identification. All of the free events will be held rain or shine – it is suggested that people wear comfortable shoes.

Click here to see all of the details.

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens | 2655 South Park Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14218