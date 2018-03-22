TV Host John Oliver Announces that Local Independent Bookstores will carry “A Day In The Life Of Marlon Bundo”

Just announced on the Facebook page for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “A Day In The Life of Marlon Bundo,” will be available at your local independent book stores. You can check out www.indiebound.org to find a store close to you. The first order of 180k books sold out in less than a day, and is #3 on Amazon’s weekly most sold list. Currently, the book is back ordered, but they are printing more, and the next round of books will be available for purchase locally.

Below is a clip from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver that aired Sunday, March 18, 2018. In the clip, Oliver explains, that although this book is meant to be a “mocking rebuke of the vice president’s longtime opposition to gay and transgender rights” it is also truly a children’s book, “Please buy it for your children, buy it for any child you know or buy it because you know it would annoy Mike Pence,” Oliver assures, “This is a real book for children.”

HBO’s Emmy-winning Last Week Tonight with John Oliver presents a children’s picture book about a Very Special boy bunny who falls in love with another boy bunny. Meet Marlon Bundo, a lonely bunny who lives with his Grampa, Mike Pence – the Vice President of the United States. But on this Very Special Day, Marlon’s life is about to change forever…With its message of tolerance and advocacy, this charming children’s book explores issues of same sex marriage and democracy. Sweet, funny, and beautifully illustrated, this book is dedicated to every bunny who has ever felt different.

100% of Last Week Tonight’s proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project and AIDS United. “It sold 180,000 copies so far, which is definitely more than we were prepared for,” Oliver told Seth Meyer’s in an interview. “You made the terrible mistake of giving the money away,” Meyers quipped.

If you would like to go one step further in supporting great causes, Dog Ears Bookstore & Cafe located in South Buffalo, NY is a nonprofit organization, “The proceeds from our cafe and booksales pay for our reading and writing programs that we facilitate in our literary arts center,” said Tom McDonnell, owner of Dog Ears Bookstore, “The distributor has not shipped yet, we encourage people to call and place an order. We will make sure you get it. Being a small non-profit bookstore, 70% of our business is special order.”

In a 2013 article on Dog Ears Bookstore & Cafe, BuffaloRising.com published, “this nonprofit community bookstore offers a wide variety of educational programs and they are offered for just about every age category from toddlers to seniors. They work in conjunction with local schools, community centers and programs, as well as publishing companies, making Dog Ears not just a place to purchase a text, but to regenerate them in schools and the community.”

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo (Hardcover)

By Marlon Bundo, Jill Twiss (Contributor), EG Keller (Illustrator)

Chronicle Books, 9781452173801, 40pp.

List Price: 18.99*

* Individual store prices may vary.

If you prefer to read it now, you can still purchase the Kindle edition and Audible audiobook. Click this link to access an Audible sample for free.

