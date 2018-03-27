TRIMANIA 2018

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

A fundraiser for Buffalo Arts Studio

TRIMANIA is one of the largest culturally driven interactive events held in Buffalo. The event sees hundreds of artists, performers, and musicians come together to showcase their impressive talents, as part of a giant fundraiser for Buffalo Arts Studio (located in the Tri-Main Center).

The Tri-Main Center is considered an epicenter for artistic enterprises in Buffalo. The building is filled with a wide assortments of talents, from coders to sculptors. TRIMANIA is a chance for everyone to come together to demonstrate their collective prowess as makers, musicians, designers, and the like.

Since 1991, TRIMANIA has been delighting crowds, by delivering over the top unexpected acts that include bands, DJs, dancers, poets, visual artists, and performers. A handful of the 2018 highlights include:

  • Immersive installations by Mizin Shin and Chuck Tingley at Buffalo Arts Studio
  • Exhibitions, installations, and micro-galleries curated by ArtReach, Benjaman Gallery, Revolution Gallery, Pine Apple Company, Sugar City Art Gallery
  • Live drawing and painting to include: Tricia Butski & Patrick Foran, Rob Lynch & Matt Sagurney, Muhammad Z Zaman
  • Experience virtual reality with Buffalo Game Space
  • Jump into a video with Bean Media
  • Voyage under the sea with Aspire of WNY
  • Quilt a portrait with Jack Edson
  • Get into slam poetry with Pure Ink Poetry
  • Belly dancing, Bollywood, and break dancing, jazz, and hip-hop
  • Americana Blues Room curated by Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation
Look for “Le Pierre Papier Ciseaux” at TRIMANIA – a French based, medal winning team that will be roaming the halls and stages throughout the night, interacting with as many people as possible. If you see them, please feel free to challenge them to a game of Rock-Paper-Scissors!

This year, Twisted Rope has built an app that will help visitors navigate the event. People can also visit trimania.com/entertainment-list to see the latest and greatest performance line-up.

Tickets ($25 pre-sale; $30 at the door) are on sale now at trimania.com and will go fast. VIP tickets at $50 per individual, $80 per couple and include a special reception beginning at 6:30 pm. All proceeds from the event benefit Buffalo Arts Studio. TRIMANIA 2018 is sponsored by: Twisted Rope, 93.7 WBLK, Mix 96, Tri-Main Development, Rupp Family Foundation, Buffalo Spree, Crowley Webb, Evans Bank, Hodgson Russ, The M&T Charitable Foundation, Try-It Distributing, ShoeFly, Iroquois Bar Corporation, BlueCross BlueShield of WNY, Erie County Medical Center, Marketing Tech, Nash Connors, Prudential, Counsel Financial, Eric Mower & Associates, Lawley Insurance, Mohawk Place, and Wegmans.

