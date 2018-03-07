Train to become a Pilates instructor with Long + Lean Pilates

Long + Lean Pilates, a pilates studio in the Elmwood Village, at the corner of Utica, has announced that it is offering a training course to become a pilates instructor, via the studio’s Mat + Reformer Teacher Training. Long + Lean Pilates was featured on Buffalo Rising when it initially opened on Elmwood Avenue back in 2015 (see here).

Long + Lean Pilates instructors have become well known for their attention to form and ability to create fun, challenging Pilates classes that restore posture, improve joint mobility and strength and tone the entire body. The Long + Lean Pilates method combines classical and contemporary pilates exercises with focused restorative work based in biomechanical concepts. The technique focuses specifically on counteracting the effects of our modern, device-based lifestyle to create a body that is strong, mobile, and pain free. Long + Lean trained instructors have the knowledge and skills to develop unique and exciting group classes, teach with clarity and efficiency, and create customized private sessions that fit their individual clients’ needs and goals.” – Long + Lean

Now it’s your turn to convert your passion for pilates into something that transcends the daily/weekly exercise routine. By becoming an instructor, you are empowering yourself to learn the practiced drills and the routines, so that you can extend your current workouts into a lifestyle that will benefit yourself, and others.

Training new Pilates instructors to be effective, dynamic teachers who can help their clients achieve strong, mobile, and pain free bodies.

“The Long + Lean Pilates methodology is deeply rooted in the classical Pilates technique, however we focus our efforts specifically on combating the issues that arise from our modern, sedentary lifestyle to give our clients the ability to move better, move more, and live free of pain. Our teacher training dives deep in to anatomy and biomechanics and demonstrates a unique approach to exercise so instructors are not only dynamic fitness instructors, they become experts in restoring the body.” – Hayley Sullivan, Owner of Long + Lean Pilates

You can now train with Long + Lean Pilates to become a Pilates instructor with the studio’s Mat + Reformer Teacher Training. Launched in 2017, the Long + Lean teacher training teaches anatomy and biomechanics, postural assessment, movement analysis, the classical Pilates repertoire, contemporary Pilates exercises, and therapeutic movement techniques. Trainees will also learn how to be effective instructors through training in efficient cueing and teaching style. This year’s training begins May 26th and will be held every Saturday and Sunday through July 1st. Participants in the training will attend two weekly sessions that include lecture, hands-on training, self-practice, and supervised practice teaching. Trainees will also have the opportunity to take Long + Lean classes at a discounted rate, observe classes and sessions, and teach practice classes with actual clients.

Long + Lean Pilates | Mat + Reformer Pilates Teacher Training

May 26th through July 1st – Saturdays and Sundays only

Long + Lean Pilates in the Elmwood Village | 515 Elmwood Avenue

Click here to learn more, and to sign up for the course

Cost $2,500 | Cost includes 50+ hours of instruction, printed manuals, final assessment, and 50% off Long + Lean Pilates classes and private sessions, and observed teaching practice and feedback.

Payment plans are available, contact Long + Lean Pilates to inquire about payment plans.

