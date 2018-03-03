If you woke up this morning, thinking that it would be a good day to have a sampling of Krupnik (a sweet alcoholic drink based on grain spirit and honey, popular in Poland), then you’re naturally in tune with spirit. That’s because today is Krupnik Day in Buffalo! To celebrate this auspicious day, Krupnik Buffalo has announced two ways to partake in the celebrated occasion, one of which has already kicked off:
- 11a-3p – 5th Annual Krupnik Festival to benefit the restoration of St. Casimir Church in Buffalo, N.Y. Featuring
Krupnik cocktails to Krupnik soup! Polka music by Rare Vintage & free Polish buffet with admission. $20 per person Polish Villa 2, Harlem Road, Cheektowaga.
- 5p – Craft Krupnik launch at Buffalo Distilling Co., Seneca Street near Fillmore Ave, Larkinville. Buffalo’s 1st craft Krupnik. Made with 100% WNY farm based products. Live polka music with Special Delivery, Polish food available. Bottles available for purchase. Buffalo Distilling Company Krupnik Release and Polka Party
Whether you’re attending the Krupnik Festival, or heading over to Buffalo Distilling Co. to try the release of its first ever craft krupnik (sourced with NYS honey and grains) for Dyngus Day season, you will find that this traditional spirit has become a newfound hometown favorite, steeped in traditions that are once again being celebrated.
Image: Krupnik Buffalo