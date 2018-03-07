Time Extension Needed for 1299 Delaware

Development partners TM Montante Development and Morgan Communities are asking for more time to construct its first building at Lancaster Square at Gates Circle. The developers have requested a one-year extension of time from the City to construct the six-story mixed-use building at the northeast corner of Delaware Avenue and Lancaster Avenue that will include retail on the ground floor and approximately 60 residential units on the upper floors.

From its application to the Planning Board:

On behalf of MMGC [Montante/Morgan Gates Circle LLC], we hereby request a one year extension. MMGC has good cause for the extension. Specifically, MMGC is continuing to work on financing for 1299 Delaware. However, a financing package cannot be finalized until certain aspects of the larger Lancaster Square project, of which 1299 Delaware is a part, move along. For instance, MMGC is working with the City to finalize the purchase of the existing parking garage, located at 1277 Delaware Avenue, that is going to serve 1299 Delaware. The Common Council approved the sale of the parking garage in January, 2018. However, it will likely be several more months before the parties are ready to close on the parking garage and transfer title. In addition, MMGC is in discussions with the City regarding the potential for an affordable housing component at 1299 Delaware to help ensure a diverse, economically integrated redevelopment project. Discussions on this front are ongoing.

These outstanding issues are why MMGC has not yet applied for a building permit, as MMGC needs to finalize these items prior to being able to move forward with 1299 Delaware. Thus, pursuant to UDO§ 11.3.7.J.2., we formally request that the major site plan approval be extended for one (1) year, to May 8, 2019.

The development team is transforming the former Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital site into a vibrant, urban place with new residential units, office space, and neighborhood retail. TM Montante is still determining what will happen to the remaining hospital buildings that front Linwood Avenue. Plans to redevelop the historic structure did not qualify for Historic Preservation Tax credits.

In December the partners purchased 1275 Delaware Avenue, just south of the Lancaster Square site for $1.952 million. The five-story office building was built in 1957 and contains 39,760 sq.ft. of space.

Get Connected: TM Montante, 716.876.8899