Thin Man Brewery joins growing list of Live Music Venues

Thin Man Brewery is getting heavier into the live music scene, with expanded Friday night live performances. That means that you can find a line-up of full bands (including drummers) every Friday and Saturday, from 10pm to 1am.

The live music twist started this past November, with Saturday bookings. The shows are always free (no cover), which is a great offering from the brewery. The bands set up downstairs, right next to the garage doors, which means that the performances will help to create a stir for passersby looking for some live music action (21 and up). Bands interested in playing should send links to music, videos, web url, a brief bio, and social media accounts josh@shatzelgroup.com.

Along with the Friday/Saturday bookings, Thin Man is also featuring live music for special occasions, such as holidays. On Saturday, March 17, Super Tugger will be setting up for an extended show to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day (6pm to 11pm). The brewery will also be hosting its wildly popular Summer Solstice Street Festival in June. Thin Man also throws together a Hip Hop Brunch, once a month.

Here’s a look at the line-up, as it currently stands:

Saturday, March 3: PA Line

Saturday, March 10: Duo DeRosa

Friday, March 16: Average at Best /// Imperial Brown

Saturday, March 17: Saint Patrick’s Day Punk Rock Party with Super Tugger

Friday, March 23: The Plagiarists

Saturday, March 24: Zak Ward Trio

Friday, March 30: Animal Sounds

Saturday, March 31: Rock Autism Event with Max Muscato

Friday, April 6: Sam Marabella and His Band

Saturday, April 7: Uncle Ben’s Remedy

Friday, April 13: Aircraft /// The Tins

Saturday, April 14: Leroy Townes

Friday, April 20: The Darts

Saturday, April 21: Pine Fever

Friday, April 27: Skiffle Minstrels

Saturday, April 28: Stoneflower

Saturday, May 5: Cinco De Mayo with Sam Marabella and His Band

Friday, May 11: The Rifts /// Johnny Hart and the Mess

Saturday, May 12: Witty Tarbox

Saturday, May 19: Elmwood Village Porch Fest official After Party with Ten Cent Howl

Saturday, June 16: SECOND ANNUAL SUMMER SOLSTICE STREET FESTIVAL

To follow all of the acts, be sure to tune into Thin Man’s Facebook page.

Thin Man Brewery | 492 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222 | (716) 923-4100

