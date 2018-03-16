Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Return of DBGB’s Monthly Drag Brunch

Buffalo loves its brunches. And brunch lovers all have their favorite routines – from searching out the best bloody marys to seeking themed adventures. For the adventurous types, Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar offers up a drag brunch that has got to be seen (and heard) to be believed. This highly anticipated packs a solid punch with performances by some of the city’s top queens and kings, including “Miss Continental Plus” Keke Valsquez Lord, the “Cougar Of Buffalo” Chevon Davis, Figgy Pudding, Deviny Jones (Cleveland), and Ryhan Stone (Toronto). 

Not only will guests be treated to stellar drag shows, they will also be happy to find that the food and drink at DBGBs is top notch. There will be two seatings (noon and 2pm) on Sunday, March 25. 

DBGB’s Monthly Drag Brunch has become the talk of the town when it comes to outrageous brunch experiences. Reservations are required for this delightful romp… served just the way you like it – over easy, hard, scrambled, or sunny side up!

The return of the Buffalo Drag Brunch

Sunday March 25, 2018

Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar | 253 Allen Street | Buffalo, New York 14201

Two seatings: Noon and 2pm

$24.99 per person and includes buffet and show

$35.99 per person and includes buffet, bottomless mimosas

$10.00 general admission, per person, without reservation/ brunch/ or mimosa special

See Facebook event page

