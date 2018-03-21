Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Next Wave of Tinkergarten Classes

The next wave of Tinkergarten classes are about to get underway. For those who would like to learn more about the expert-designed play scenarios, there are a number of different dates to try a free trial class. The upcoming outdoor classes, taught by either Elizabeth Turner or Jennifer Talarico, are meant to “allow children of various ages and needs to explore, problem solve, communicate, collaborate, and create together.” The classes take place in natural park settings, including Delaware Park near the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

Tinkergarten classes are designed to get children to interact with thematic challenges, which help to shape them in a positive way. Parents play a part in these unique learning sessions, which help to prepare the children for the future by supplying them with a number of lifelong-learning skills. The classes offer a range of skill building sets that provide young ones with enhanced skill sets pertaining to sensory, focus and self control, self reliance, creativity and imagination, collaboration, problem solving, empathy, communication, and motor skills.

Tinkergarten Classes

Designed for children ages 18 months-8 years. Child/children are accompanied by an adult. Siblings of any other age are most welcome. Click here to see examples of activities, pertaining to age brackets

Limited to the first 20 families who register.

Kids may get a bit messy, so please send them in clothing that can get dirty.

Classes start at the specified location, but may end within a reasonable walk from that location.

