On Monday, April 2, from 3:00pm to 10:00 pm, the Matt Urban Hope Center will host a Dyngus Day Celebration at 385 Paderewski Drive, in the heart of Polonia. Funds raised during the event via tickets, food, and beer sales, will be earmarked for the Center’s remarkable programming efforts, which offers outreach and services to individuals experiencing homelessness. The Center is also a major resource for the neighborhood, by offering family-focused events, workshops, free tax preparation, benefits screening, housing support, employment assistance, and help with tough issues that include domestic violence, and loss of income. The group also helps to feed and clothe those in need.

Dyngus Day is considered one of the more festive celebrations in Buffalo. Now, there’s a way to have a fun time, while supporting a worthy cause in the Broadway-Fillmore District. Come get your fill of polka music, beer, and Polish food, and #DoGoodOnDyngusDay in the process. Also, guests to the event can see all of the parade action, while having easy access to food and beer. Now, that’s what Dyngus Day is all about!

The Matt Urban Hope Center Dyngus Day Celebration

Tuesday, April 2, 2o18

3:00pm to 10:00 pm

Matt Urban Hope Center | 385 Paderewski Drive | Buffalo NY

Hosted by Hope Services

Admission to the event is $3.00 | Food and beverages are priced separately

See Facebook event