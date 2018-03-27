The Mansion’s Vegan Chef’s Table – Spring Vegan Night

Vegans will unite together on Thursday, March 29, as The Mansion on Delaware and the Buffalo Vegan Society present Spring Vegan Night. From 6:00pm to 8:30pm, guests will be treated to a medley of stations including sliders, pasta, and Asian delights.
Proceeds from the event will be directed to Asha Sanctuary, a group that rescues mistreated farm animals from abusive conditions. Asha is also home to Albert the Super Cow, one of the happy and healthy residents at the sanctuary. These Buffalo Vegan Society dinners are part of the educational outreach programs that are sponsored by Asha.
Following is the vegan menu for the evening:
Starters 6:00pm – 7:00pm:
Nacho Bar featuring Cashew Queso, Salsa Verde, Guacamole, Avocado Crema, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Jalapeno, Marinated Red Onion
Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers with Toasted Baguette and Marinara
Seitan on Weck (BBQ Pulled Root Vegetables)
Pasta Station:
Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese (Spinach and Mushroom) Alfredo
Asian Station:
General Tso’s Tofu and Vegetable Stir Fried Brown Rice (GF)
Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls
Thai Napa Slaw
PLUS:
Caesar Salad (GF)
House Salad (Black and White Vinaigrette / Bleu Cheese (GF)
Marinated and Grilled Eggplant & Artichokes (GF)
Variety of Pesto, Hummus, and Dips
Desserts:
Almond Milk Horchata
Chocolate Coconut Chia Pudding
The Mansion’s Vegan Chef’s Table
Thursday, March 29, 2018
6 PM – 9 PM
The Mansion on Delaware Avenue | 414 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14202
Chef’s Table 6:30-8:30pm
Cash Bar 6:00-9:00pm
$65 per person | Get tickets