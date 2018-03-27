Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Mansion’s Vegan Chef’s Table – Spring Vegan Night

Vegans will unite together on Thursday, March 29, as The Mansion on Delaware and the Buffalo Vegan Society present Spring Vegan Night. From 6:00pm to 8:30pm, guests will be treated to a medley of stations including sliders, pasta, and Asian delights.

Proceeds from the event will be directed to Asha Sanctuary, a group that rescues mistreated farm animals from abusive conditions. Asha is also home to Albert the Super Cow, one of the happy and healthy residents at the sanctuary. These Buffalo Vegan Society dinners are part of the educational outreach programs that are sponsored by Asha.

Following is the vegan menu for the evening:

Starters 6:00pm – 7:00pm:

Nacho Bar featuring Cashew Queso, Salsa Verde, Guacamole, Avocado Crema, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Jalapeno, Marinated Red Onion

Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers with Toasted Baguette and Marinara

Slider Station:

Seitan on Weck (BBQ Pulled Root Vegetables) 

Pasta Station:

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese (Spinach and Mushroom) Alfredo

Asian Station:

General Tso’s Tofu and Vegetable Stir Fried Brown Rice (GF)

Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls 

Thai Napa Slaw

PLUS: 

Caesar Salad (GF) 

House Salad (Black and White Vinaigrette / Bleu Cheese (GF)

Marinated and Grilled Eggplant & Artichokes (GF)

Variety of Pesto, Hummus, and Dips

Desserts:

Almond Milk Horchata

Chocolate Coconut Chia Pudding

The Mansion’s Vegan Chef’s Table

Thursday, March 29, 2018

6 PM – 9 PM

The Mansion on Delaware Avenue | 414 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14202

Chef’s Table 6:30-8:30pm

Cash Bar 6:00-9:00pm

$65 per person | Get tickets

www.buffaloveg.org

See Facebook event

