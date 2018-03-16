The Luck of the Irish is With Us! Former Owners of The Sterling Place Tavern Take Over Shango Restaurant this Saturday

Taking over Shango Restaurant, with their much loved Corned Beef recipe, this St. Patrick’s day will be John Gardon and Judy Russo, owner/operators of the former Sterling Place Tavern. Sadly, the Sterling closed its doors in 2014 after 22 years in business, but for one day, you can relive your memories, or make new ones by visiting John, Judy, and Chef Jim Guarino, owner of Shango Restaurant, 3260 Main Street, Buffalo, NY, this Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“John’s cooking Corned Beef and Judy will be pouring beer starting at 11am.” They will be serving up a limited menu of Corned Beef Sandwhiches, Ruebens, and full dinners with traditional sides. In addition, beer specials will be offered all day. The full Shango menu kicks in for their regularly scheduled dinner service from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. We are told supply is limited, and will be served until it’s gone!
Shango Bistro and Wine Bar is inspired by “the soulful cuisine of New Orleans.” In addition to their menu, which can be found here. They offer over 170 bottles of Wine Spectator-awarded wine, and an “eclectic, carefully hand-selected” beer menu.