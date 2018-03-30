The Ins and Outs of Garden Walk Buffalo

Author: Jim Charlier

Be a part of Garden Walk Buffalo!

There are no fancy garden criteria—no site visits, no judging, no entry fees, nothin’— all you have to do is be proud of your little spot of earth. Share your garden and show pride in your neighborhood and city. Garden Walk this year is Saturday and Sunday, July 28 and 29, from 10 am-4 pm.

Register your garden online today! Visit GardenWalkBuffalo.com

Who can sign up to be a Garden Walk gardener?

You do need to be in the footprint of the Walk—from Canalside to the Scajaquada, and from the Niagara River to Main Street. To be on GWB, your garden does not need to be perfect. It does not need to be giant. It does not need to be professionally landscaped. Gardens range from large to a few square feet—but that is OK—it is the diversity that makes the event a success.

When should I sign up?

February 15-May 15 each year. The sooner you sign up, the easier the workload is for the garden gnomes that put the Walk together. And keeping garden gnomes happy should be any good gardener’s goal.

How should I prepare for visitors?

There’s no such thing as a perfect garden, so don’t panic. If there is a part of your garden you don’t want visitors to enter, rope it off or put up a note. Visitors will be excited to chat. You can’t talk to everyone who enters. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. If you can’t host the entire weekend, remove your sign so visitors know not to enter.

Where do I get my sign? Where can I ask more questions?

We’re excited to invite registered gardeners to the annual Rally Party (held the last Saturday of each June). Here, you’ll have the chance to meet other gardeners, enjoy refreshments, grab a yard sign, maps and posters—and buy Garden Walk merchandise before the crowds. It’s always a fun time, and it’s a place to ask any questions you have—to organizers or other gardeners. If you’ve registered and we have your email, you’ll get an invitation. And sometime after the Walk, usually in September, the GWB volunteers host a Thank You party for the gardeners—a time to share stories and experiences with your new fellow Garden Walk gardening friends over drinks and refreshments!

More questions?

Email: GardenWalkBuffalo@GardensBuffaloNiagara.com

Garden Walk Buffalo, America’s largest garden tour, is July 28 and 29, 2018. In its 24th year, it is one of Buffalo Niagara’s most anticipated summer happenings. An estimated 65,000 visitors from around the U.S., Canada and beyond will visit more than 400 creative urban gardens. Garden Walk rejuvenates streets, re-energizes neighborhoods, increases property values, and takes the chill out of Buffalo’s rustbelt/snowbelt image.

Lead image: Busti Avenue by Jim Charlier