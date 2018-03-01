The College Hockey America Women’s Ice Hockey Championships return to HarborCenter

The College Hockey America (CHA) Women’s Ice Hockey Championships are back at HarborCenter again, for the second year in a row. Five games will be played over the course of three days, upon which time the winner will be awarded the league’s automatic bid to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
- Seeds 3-6 will play in the quarterfinals on March 1st
- The two winners of the quarterfinals will advance to face the top two seeds the next day in the CHA Tournament Semifinals
- The championship game will be held on March 3rd
Tickets are on sale at the KeyBank Center box office and will also be available upon arrival at the HarborCenter. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students each day. For more information on the Championship, visit: chawomenshockey.com/tournaments
NCAA DI Women’s College Hockey teams from Lindenwood, Mercyhurst, Penn State, Robert Morris, RIT and Syracuse.
Quarterfinal 1: #3 Syracuse vs. #6 RIT at 2:00pm and Quarterfinal 2: #4 Penn State vs. #5 Lindenwood at 5:30pm on Thursday, March 1
Semifinal 1: #1 Robert Morris vs. Lowest remaining seed at 12:30pm and Semifinal 2: #2 Mercyhurst vs. Highest remaining seed at 4:00pm on Friday, March 2
Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of semifinal 2 at 4:00pm on Saturday, March 3
HarborCenter, 100 Washington Street, Buffalo, NY 14203, Key Bank Rink
Lead image: Robert Morris topped Syracuse, 2-0, in last year’s championship game, the second CHA title for the Colonials