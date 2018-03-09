The Collectors & Artisans Expo & Parade’s Eve Pedal Party @ Buffalo Irish Center

The Buffalo Irish Center, located at 245 Abbott Road, will be hosting the second annual Collectors & Artisans Expo this Saturday, March 10.

In advance of all of the Irish festivities the following weekend, this would be a fun, family friendly opportunity to start celebrating early. The expo runs from 9am-2pm and features works from over 40 vendors, as well as offers some fun interactive elements.

Among the participants are two locally revered Irish authors, Sinead Tyrone and John McGlarry; members of the Buffalo Bandettes, the dance team of the Buffalo Bandits; Buster Bison; plus Water Valley Antiques will be on hand to provide antique appraisals (for an additional fee of $2/a piece, $5/max 3 pieces).

The Collectors & Artisans Expo on March 10 will feature a wide variety of local items such as handcrafted products, sports cards and memorabilia, photography, model cars, comic books, music and theatre memorabilia, antiques, original paintings, sea glass art, embroidered and crochet items, wood signs, Buffalo-themed items, books, toys, pet accessories, wreaths, artistic growler covers, metal art, hand-painted glass and much more.

Admission is $2 for adults and children under 10 are free, and all of the proceeds will benefit Bishop Timon High School, Mt. Mercy Academy, and the Buffalo Irish Center. There will also be concessions for sale including a corned beef or roast beef sandwich and pint of beer for $12, or a bowl of Westport potato soup for $4.

Don’t forget, on Friday, March 16, Buffalo Irish Center will kick off its celebratory St. Paddy’s Day festivities with the inaugural Parade’s Eve (5 PM – 11:59 PM). This year will be extra special, with a St. Paddy’s Pedal Party presented by Slow Roll Buffalo (see Facebook for details. An eight mile bike ride begins at 6:30pm sharp (free and open to all ages and skill levels).

Parade’s Eve continues on with live music by Crikwater, The Brothers Blue, a full-band tribute to The Cranberries by Maria Sebastian & Zak Ward, along with an open Celtic saison in the pub, dance by Rince Na Tiarna Irish Dance School, and readings of Irish prose by Irish-Buffalonians including politicians, media, and athletes. The festivities are hosted by Seamus Gallivan.

And that’s just the beginning. The Buffalo Irish Center also hosts an annual civic luncheon on Friday, a traditional Irish breakfast on Saturday, and plenty of opportunities to check out live music and dancing throughout the weekend (see poster below).

All ages welcome – full bar and kitchen – as with the entire parade weekend at the center, admission is $8 in advance or $10 at the door – tickets available at the center and Tara Gift Shoppe across the street.

Buffalo Irish Center | 245 Abbott Road | Buffalo, New York 14220