This year’s Buffalo Cherry Blossom is heading to the next level. Thanks to participation by Robby Takac (GooGoo Dolls) and Music is Art, the festival is incorporating a music and art element that is sure to impress visitors. There will also be plenty of other activities at hand, including pink boat rides, and food trucks.
Join the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, The Buffalo History Museum, The Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival, and Music is Art, to celebrate a new take on a wonderful tradition – The Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival Music Day.
The festival continues to gain momentum with each passing year. From the traditional ceremonial Japanese aspects to the modern day cultural components, the event has become a darling of the Buffalo festival scene.
Visitors to the 2018 festival will be treated to the following music and art performances:
- The Japan Group of Buffalo Chorus
- Japanese Folk Dance by Odori No Kai
- Mom Said No
- DJ Sashimi w/ Robby Takac (Shamisen)
- Shibuki Taiko Drum Group
- The Molice (From Tokyo)
- Live DJ sets featuring DJ Bud Redding, Brandon Curry, and Josh Santoro
- Live art featuring Chris Main, Vinny Alejandro, Thomas Webb, Kelly Kresconko, and Mark Adamusik
The Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival Music Day
Saturday, May 5, 2018
11 AM – 4 PM
One Museum Court, Buffalo, New York 14216
The Buffalo History Museum
Free
Family Friendly
Lead image: Japanese Ambassador Takahashi and his wife, visiting the 2017 Cherry Blossom Festival | Photo by Greg Lelonek of Stellar Photography