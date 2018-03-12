Terrapin Station Resurrects Memorable Old Sign

As part of Terrapin Station’s 30 year anniversary, Buffalo’s premier Grateful Dead tribute store has resurrected its iconic emblem in the form of an old sign that was sitting in the building’s basement, deteriorating, for years.
While the original sign was too far gone, local artist Mark Madden was able to fabricate a brand new version of the relic.
“It was high time that this sign saw another sunrise,” said Madden, owner of Madd Ink. “Not only is Terrapin Station celebrating 30 years, Hertel is experiencing a resurrection. Property owners are fixing up their buildings, and we’re seeing a ripple effect of beautification efforts on the street, from new murals to new signage. At this time, the eyes of the city are upon Hertel. We’re seeing a great deal of progress. It’s as if the music never stopped.”
