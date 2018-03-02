Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Television and Films Arts “Night At The Oscars”

0 Comments

Fans of the Oscars Annual Academy Awards are invited to a live viewing party on Sunday, March 4, from 8pm to midnight at Campbell Student Union Social Hall, Buffalo State campus.

The annual “Night at the Oscars” event is hosted by Buff State’s Television and Films Arts (TFA) Program. The public is welcome to attend – there is a $10 general admission fee (free with student ID). 

The party will feature:

  • A live viewing of the television 90th Academy Awards ceremony on a big screen
  • A 1990s-themed party
  • Prior to the show, TFA students will conduct red carpet interviews and take photos of guests wearing this year’s ‘90s themed attire
  • Best dressed awards will be given
  • Attire is formal, semi-formal
  • Short film awards
  • The Good Neighbors band will provide entertainment
  • Food and refreshments will be served

TFA Night At The Oscars

Sunday, March 4, 2018

From 8:00 p.m. to midnight

Campbell Student Union Social Hall, Buffalo State campus | 1300 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222

Tickets are $10 for the general public and free for students with ID

See Facebook for details

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments