Television and Films Arts “Night At The Oscars”

Fans of the Oscars Annual Academy Awards are invited to a live viewing party on Sunday, March 4, from 8pm to midnight at Campbell Student Union Social Hall, Buffalo State campus.
The annual “Night at the Oscars” event is hosted by Buff State’s Television and Films Arts (TFA) Program. The public is welcome to attend – there is a $10 general admission fee (free with student ID).
The party will feature:
- A live viewing of the television 90th Academy Awards ceremony on a big screen
- A 1990s-themed party
- Prior to the show, TFA students will conduct red carpet interviews and take photos of guests wearing this year’s ‘90s themed attire
- Best dressed awards will be given
- Attire is formal, semi-formal
- Short film awards
- The Good Neighbors band will provide entertainment
- Food and refreshments will be served
TFA Night At The Oscars
Sunday, March 4, 2018
From 8:00 p.m. to midnight
Campbell Student Union Social Hall, Buffalo State campus | 1300 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222
Tickets are $10 for the general public and free for students with ID