TechLab at The Foundry introduces Drones 101+

It seems as if everyone has a drone these days. The unmanned aerial devices are ever present in our lives, and they are going to be more visible than ever in coming months/years. As the technology advances, and the prices continue to come down, more and more people will be purchasing the remote controlled flying units.

Some drones can be found at your neighborhood 7-11. These are pretty cheap, but they get the devices into the hands of beginners. Other drones are technologically superior, and pricier, while still being relatively easy to fly. There are drones that are outfitted with video cameras, and others that can pick up an object. The sport of drone racing has also become very popular.

No matter what type of drone you own, you are invited to an interactive session at The Foundry that will cover all sorts of drone-related topics, such as practical tips for success, important information about safe practices for flying drone, or using drones for image capture. Drone enthusiasts are welcome to bring plans, assembled and working models, or drones that are still boxed up. The event will allow pilots of all skill levels to ask questions, share stories and videos, and talk to The Foundry’s resident drone expert about their devices.

Drone TechLab

Sat, April 14, 2018

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | The TechLab | Buffalo, NY 14208

Thinking about coming as a pair? Contact The Foundry at Education@thefoundrybuffalo.org to get a discount code towards purchase of an adult + a kid ticket. A $5 to $20 savings is possible for interested participants. Please review The Foundry’s cancellation policy.



Tickets are $12.50 | Click here for tickets