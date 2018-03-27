Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

TechLab at The Foundry introduces Drones 101+

0 Comments

It seems as if everyone has a drone these days. The unmanned aerial devices are ever present in our lives, and they are going to be more visible than ever in coming months/years. As the technology advances, and the prices continue to come down, more and more people will be purchasing the remote controlled flying units.

Some drones can be found at your neighborhood 7-11. These are pretty cheap, but they get the devices into the hands of beginners. Other drones are technologically superior, and pricier, while still being relatively easy to fly. There are drones that are outfitted with video cameras, and others that can pick up an object. The sport of drone racing has also become very popular.

No matter what type of drone you own, you are invited to an interactive session at The Foundry that will cover all sorts of drone-related topics, such as practical tips for success, important information about safe practices for flying drone, or using drones for image capture. Drone enthusiasts are welcome to bring plans, assembled and working models, or drones that are still boxed up. The event will allow pilots of all skill levels to ask questions, share stories and videos, and talk to The Foundry’s resident drone expert about their devices.

Drone TechLab

Sat, April 14, 2018

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | The TechLab | Buffalo, NY 14208

Thinking about coming as a pair? Contact The Foundry at Education@thefoundrybuffalo.org to get a discount code towards purchase of an adult + a kid ticket. A $5 to $20 savings is possible for interested participants. Please review The Foundry’s cancellation policy.

Tickets are $12.50 | Click here for tickets

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments