Tatonka Welcomes “Anvil Man”

The creative wheels continue to turn at RiverWorks. After unveiling the “Tatonka” buffalo effigy this past November, Earl Ketry, Mark Madden (Madd Ink), and the gang, have planned the next iron fabricated art installment, which is already underway. This latest work will take the form of a giant arm, in the process of forging metal on an anvil base. The arm will have a “Body Worlds” design element about it.

Ketry and Madden are working with Dan Spencer, a certified welder and welding inspector, to create the larger than life art statue, which will second as a welcoming sign for the RiverWorks facility.

There are plans for additional works once this latest creation comes to fruition. Ketry says that he does not intend for the site to become a sculpture park – he’s merely paying tribute to the industrial history of the property, while using as many discarded scrap pieces that he can get his hands on. Ketry, who once worked at Bethlehem Steel, has an affinity for this sort of raw, powerful, 3D imagery.

“Tatonka” buffalo effigy – unveiled this past November

