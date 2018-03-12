Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Sunflower Serenade

On Tuesday, March 20, Black Rock Riverside Alliance (BRRA) invites you to attend an event that celebrates spring and the anticipation of the lush gardens to come. Guests will be given sunflower seeds as part of a ceremonial Sunflower Serenade.

Attendees will learn more about the group’s 1000 Sunflower Project, paint a sunflower, discuss the 2018 Northwest Tour of Gardens, unveil the winner of the poster art contest, and enjoy some sweets from Fowler’s Chocolates (Sunflower Serenade sponsor). 

The free gathering takes place from 7pm to 9pm. There will be refreshments on hand. Come and meet some inspiring neighbors, who are on a mission to plant 1000 sunflowers in Buffalo. The event takes place at the BRRA office, at 1902 Niagara Street. Attendees can RSVP with Anne at 716-202-9070.

To learn more, visit www.brralliance.org.

