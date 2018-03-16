Sugar City Art Gallery will host Buffalo Fun-a-Day Group Exhibition

During the month of February, over 50 local creators spent 28 days coming up with original works of… well, anything that they felt like creating. The assignment was to spend each day of the month working on a project. Participants worked on all sorts of interesting DIY undertakings, from learning an instrument, to working on a work of art. In the end, each person is asked to showcase his or her work at the Sugar City gallery as part of a group exhibition.
The Buffalo Fun-a-Day DIY project is a great way for creatives to learn something new, or test their timing skills by working under the constraint of a month’s time. In the end, the works turn out to be fun, inventive, artsy, and imaginative. By documenting the 28-day process, there is automatically something to show off at the end of the month, whether it’s one comprehensive piece, or 28 smaller pieces. Whatever the results, the Art Opening exhibit for Fun-a-Day is a real hoot.
Buffalo Fun-a-Day Group Exhibition
Opening: Thursday, March 22, 2018
6 PM – 9 PM
On View: March 22nd- April 14th
Sugar City | 1239 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213
Gallery Hours: Fridays 5:30-7:30 PM, during events and by appointment
Buffalo Fun-a-Day is Inspired by Philadelphia’s ArtClash Collective Fun-A-Day