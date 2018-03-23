Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Subversive Burlesque Presents: The Birds and the Bees – A Variety Show

0 Comments

If you’re looking for something offbeat to do, later tonight, then we’ve got something extra special. The Subversive Theatre Collective is presenting The Birds and the Bees, an event where guests will learn all of the ins and outs of burlesque. The variety show affair is being hosted by Destiny Burleski, and features the following personalities:

Moxie D. Vine, Seraphine du Mal, Nina Nysinaughty, Daisy Bella, Mama May I , DD Staxx, Bettie Lugosi, and Lady Godiva. Guests to the event can expect to see some classic burlesque, comedy, music, and dance.

The show follows Subversive Theater’s production of “The Nance”. Anyone that shows up with a program from the production gets in for a discount – $3. Otherwise it’s $5 at the door. 

Subversive Burlesque Presents: The Birds and the Bees

Friday, March 23, 2018

11:30 PM – 1 AM

Manny Fried Playhouse | The Subversive Theatre Collective | 255 Great Arrow Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14207

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments