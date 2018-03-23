Subversive Burlesque Presents: The Birds and the Bees – A Variety Show

If you’re looking for something offbeat to do, later tonight, then we’ve got something extra special. The Subversive Theatre Collective is presenting The Birds and the Bees, an event where guests will learn all of the ins and outs of burlesque. The variety show affair is being hosted by Destiny Burleski, and features the following personalities:
Moxie D. Vine, Seraphine du Mal, Nina Nysinaughty, Daisy Bella, Mama May I , DD Staxx, Bettie Lugosi, and Lady Godiva. Guests to the event can expect to see some classic burlesque, comedy, music, and dance.
The show follows Subversive Theater’s production of “The Nance”. Anyone that shows up with a program from the production gets in for a discount – $3. Otherwise it’s $5 at the door.
Subversive Burlesque Presents: The Birds and the Bees
Friday, March 23, 2018
11:30 PM – 1 AM
Manny Fried Playhouse | The Subversive Theatre Collective | 255 Great Arrow Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14207