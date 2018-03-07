Student Choreographers interpret today’s headlines in “Movers and Shakers: Dance as Activism”

This weekend, a production by student choreographers at Buffalo State College hopes to use dance to convey their feelings on issues such as gun violence and gender equality & identity. The performance titled Movers and Shakers: Dance as Activism features seven modern dance pieces, will be held March 8th & 9th at 8:00 p.m. and March 10th at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. at SUNY Buffalo State, Warren Enters Theatre, Upton Hall, 1300 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY. This marks Buffalo State’s first completely student-choreographed show that is open to the public.

“I’ve always been civically engaged and wanted students to explore the issues that move them socially, emotionally, spiritually, and physically,” said Joy Guarino, associate professor of theater who devised the theme for this year’s dance performance and is directing Movers and Shakers. Guarino said the choreographers, who are all seniors, stretched themselves and delivered beautiful, thoughtful dance pieces.

Twenty-two dancers, most of whom are dance minors or arts & letters majors with a dance concentration, are participating in the pieces titled: “Persisters;” “Loss of Life: Sunrise to Sunset;” “She;” “The Choice;” “Morbidly Normal;” “Divergence;” and “Common Ground.” Each dance ranges between six to 10 minutes. “This was a big step for the students. They had to think of the issues they selected for the dances in universal terms. I didn’t want them to use this project as therapy,” Guarino said. “What they ended up creating are thought-provoking pieces.

“My hope is that they will inspire members of the audience to work toward their own personal activism.”

General admission tickets are $15. Students can purchase advance tickets for $8 or tickets the day of the show for $10. Advance tickets are available online, by phone (716) 878-3005, or in person at the Rockwell Hall and Student Union box offices.

Movers and Shakers: Dance as Activism

March 8th and 9th at 8:00 p.m.

March 10th at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

SUNY Buffalo State

Warren Enters Theatre, Upton Hall

1300 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY

Movers and Shakers: Dance as Activism is a call to action for the choreographers, the dancers, and the audience. Each choreographer reflects on what moves them socially, emotionally, and spiritually as well as physically, and each exercises their creative voice to bring their convictions to life. Choreography is a powerful civic tool when you embody critical global issues and move to convey justice. Join us to witness how the choreographers blend dance with thoughts of social change to inspire the audience to reawaken their concern for injustice, ignite their personal activism, and impact positive change.

Open to: everyone

Admission: $15 Student admission: $8 in advance, $10 day of show Faculty and Staff admission: $10

Advance tickets are available online, by phone (716) 878-3005, or in person at the Rockwell Hall and Student Unoin Box Offices. Any remaining tickets go on sale one hour prior to curtain at the Upton Hall Box Office.

Phone : (716) 878-6416

Email: taylorka@buffalostate.edu

URL: http://theater.buffalostate.edu