On Saturday, April 28, Stitch Buffalo will be hosting its annual fundraiser at Resurgence Brewing Co., from 1pm to 4pm. The event is free and open to the public. Guests will be able to purchase hand-woven and embroidered arts. The sales from those purchases will help to support the women refugee artisans that create the works. The funds will also be directed towards the development of programs and initiatives that are in place to provide these women with a comfortable, social, and stable working environment. Attendees to the event are also invited to donate materials to the group, so that the women have additional resources at their disposal. Monetary donations are also welcome.

Not only does Stitch Buffalo provide a welcoming environment for the women to work, they also supply the tools that they need to get the job done. In turn, these women are able to support their families, by selling their creations.

What started off as one refugee woman stitching her way into the heart of the city (back in 2014), has now become a small enterprise of 65+ women from Bhutan, Burma, Nepal, Thailand, and Angola, who have come to rely upon Stitch Buffalo as a place where they can be creative and constructive. The weekly Refugee Women’s Workshop affords participants a chance to sew, and sell, their handcrafted goods.

These are the types of instrumental initiatives that help to provide practical and meaningful societal advancements for people who might not otherwise have another outlet. That’s why it’s so important that we all support these selfless efforts in any way that we can.

Learn more about Stitch Buffalo.

Stitch Buffalo’s 2nd Annual Fundraiser

Resurgence Brewing Co.

April 28, 2018

1pm – 4pm

For more information about the event, please visit stitchbuffalo.org, or Stitch Buffalo on Facebook.

