St. Patrick’s Day Hooley at The Barrel Factory!

St. Patrick’s Day weekend is almost here. That means that the festivities will get underway shortly, including the two main parades – one in the Old First Ward on Saturday (see here), and one in downtown Buffalo on Sunday (see here). If you’re planning on attending the parade in the Old First Ward, then you’re going to want to stop by The Barrel Factory for their annual St. Patrick’s Day Hooley on Saturday, March 17, starting at 10am.
The newly-restored, 115-year-old Old First Ward landmark has been reborn as a premiere Buffalo-area venue featuring the Lakeward Spirits craft distillery, plus Pressure Drop Brewing, Buffalo’s Best Cucina restaurant, Snowy Owl Kombucha, and Elevator Alley Kayak!
“The ‘Old Neighborhood’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade, sponsored by Valley Community Center, begins at 12:00 Noon on Saturday and will pass by The Barrel Factory on Hamburg Street at Republic Street, opposite Gene McCarthy’s!
Saturday festivities at The Barrel Factory include live music by Rosewood Bridge, starting at 3pm in the Lakeward Spirits Event Center.
The Old First Ward is going to be rockin’ on Saturday, all day long. You’re not going to want to miss this one. And then you can get up on Sunday and do it all over again!
For more information on The Barrel Factory, visit their website www.BarrelFactory.com and Facebook page www.facebook.com/BarrelFactory.
The Barrel Factory | 65 Vandalia Street | Buffalo, NY 14204