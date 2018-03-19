Spring It On Kickoff Party @ Parkside Meadow

The United Way’s annual Spring it On fundraising campaign gets underway this Tuesday, March 20, starting at 6 PM. The massive 24 hour hour fundraiser will end on March 21st at 6 PM.

A kick off/happy hour event will be held at Parkside Meadow, starting at 5:30pm (free and open to the public – register here). Next Generation United (United Way) anticipates that 160 local organizations will participate in this year’s campaign.

Once underway, Spring it On encourages everyone to turn their attention to WNY’s deserving non-profit organizations. It’s an opportunity for a younger generation of Buffalonians to get involved with local philanthropy efforts, including service, collaboration, accountability, and innovation. Since 2013, the community has helped to raise over $800,000 via the online Spring it On fundraising effort. Upwards of 200 organizations have benefitted from those who have contributed to the annual drive.

“Spring It On is a great intersection of the desire of more people who wanted to get engaged and connected to community organizations and the ubiquitous nature of technology in all of our lives, said Michael Weiner, President and CEO of the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County. “Spring It On provides an easy, convenient way to learn about and to donate to a a diverse group of organizations that are doing critical work in our community including those that support refugees, seniors, women’s health, animals, youth and much more. This events gives smaller agencies with limited resources to be part of a larger campaign that can help them tell their story and drive support for their mission.”

Individuals can make a one-time, secure, online donation to the local not-for-profit agency of their choice through a specially designed website, www.springiton.org. The event is designed to mobilize citizens for a single day of giving to strengthen and support our community. Spring It On updates will be posted throughout the event on the Facebook and Twitter pages of many of the participating nonprofits, as well as on Spring It On’s Facebook page and on Twitter account via #SpringItOnWNY. For more information, visit www.springiton.org. Step Out Buffalo has partnered with United Way to orchestrate Tuesday’s kick off event.