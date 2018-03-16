Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Sound Sanctuary

0 Comments

Sarah Stabler

Don’t underestimate the healing powers of sound. Vibrational sound therapy is a holistic approach to unblocking the natural vibrations of the body, while tuning into the natural vibrations of the universe.

Did you know that everything emits vibrations, from the chair that you’re sitting on, to the food that you eat. For centuries, holistic vibrational medicine has been incorporated into practices revolving around ancient Eastern philosophies. Now, these same lessons and techniques are making their way to local workshops in Buffalo, including an upcoming session at Her Sanctuary. The Sound Sanctuary workshop is being hosted by mind alchemist Sarah Stabler (Mind Alchemy), who is a mentor, coach, and healer. 

“Tune into your inner wisdom and join us for this extraordinary event! “Sound Sanctuary” is a high vibe empowered workshop, meditation & vibrational sound therapy session in one! Vibrational sound therapy has the ability to balance the hemispheres of the brain, induces deep states of restorative relaxation, and stimulates the immune system.” – Her Sanctuary

Featured Topic: Joining with our higher consciousness to plant seeds for new beginnings.

Sound Sanctuary

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

6:00 PM 7:00 PM

Her Sanctuary | 1438 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY

$20

RSVP here

Doors will open at 6:00pm.

Workshop will begin promptly at 6:15pm. Please arrive a few minutes early to get comfy.

What to bring:

  • Bring a yoga mat and/or pillow to sit on
  • A jacket and/or blanket for personal temperature regulation
  • A notepad and pen to capture inspirations
  • Money in case you are inspired to purchase something special from Her Sanctuary
  • An open mind, an open heart and a willingness to share the good vibes

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments