Don’t underestimate the healing powers of sound. Vibrational sound therapy is a holistic approach to unblocking the natural vibrations of the body, while tuning into the natural vibrations of the universe.
Did you know that everything emits vibrations, from the chair that you’re sitting on, to the food that you eat. For centuries, holistic vibrational medicine has been incorporated into practices revolving around ancient Eastern philosophies. Now, these same lessons and techniques are making their way to local workshops in Buffalo, including an upcoming session at Her Sanctuary. The Sound Sanctuary workshop is being hosted by mind alchemist Sarah Stabler (Mind Alchemy), who is a mentor, coach, and healer.
“Tune into your inner wisdom and join us for this extraordinary event! “Sound Sanctuary” is a high vibe empowered workshop, meditation & vibrational sound therapy session in one! Vibrational sound therapy has the ability to balance the hemispheres of the brain, induces deep states of restorative relaxation, and stimulates the immune system.” – Her Sanctuary
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
6:00 PM 7:00 PM
Her Sanctuary | 1438 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY
$20
Doors will open at 6:00pm.
Workshop will begin promptly at 6:15pm. Please arrive a few minutes early to get comfy.
What to bring:
- Bring a yoga mat and/or pillow to sit on
- A jacket and/or blanket for personal temperature regulation
- A notepad and pen to capture inspirations
- Money in case you are inspired to purchase something special from Her Sanctuary
- An open mind, an open heart and a willingness to share the good vibes