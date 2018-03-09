Sneak Peek – Easter Season @ The Broadway Market

This weekend, the Broadway Market is offering a sneak peek at the 70+ Easter vendors that will be setting up shop within the market building. The Easter season is one of the best times of year to visit the historic East Side destination. It’s a time of year when families head back to their old stomping grounds, to experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Easter time.
It’s also the perfect opportunity to see what’s new, reconnect with old favorites, and grab some fantastic goodies along the way, including fresh flowers, produce, baked goods, etc. There are plenty of places within the market that offer a quick and delicious bite to eat too.
Music both days:
March 10 • Acoustic Confusion • 12:00 noon – 3:00 pm
March 11 • Ladies First Jazz Combo • 12:00 noon – 3:00 pm (in celebration of Women’s History Month)
The Broadway Market is open on Saturday (8am-5pm) and Sunday (9am-4pm) – 999 Broadway St, Buffalo, New York 14212