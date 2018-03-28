Is everyone looking forward to Slow Roll Buffalo in, the 2018 season? If so, then you’re going to want to attend the upcoming Slow Roll Buffalo: 2018 Schedule Release & Beer Blast at Flying Bison Brewing Company. Slow Roll enthusiasts are invited to the celebratory party, upon which time organizers will announce the highly anticipated 2018 schedule.
Altogether, there will be 26 host locations, with 16 of those venues being new to the Slow Roll routine. The Monday evening bike rides will take place over the course of a 6 month time period (starting May 7). Per usual, the rides are free to attend. Each of the rides features a different host location where cyclists embark from, and then return to, for a post ride gathering.
Proceeds from drink tickets – along with new merchandise and raffles – will benefit Slow Roll’s mission to connect communities across borders through free guided bike rides for all ages, skill levels, and neighborhoods.
Thousands of cyclists are now gearing up for the 2018 Slow Roll season. Be sure to stop on over to Flying Bison (840 Seneca Street in the Hydraulics aka Larkinville) on Thursday, March 29, from 6pm to 9pm. Attendees are asked to donate $20 to support the cause, which in turn supplies each partygoer with 2 drink tickets plus a 2018 season schedule poster.