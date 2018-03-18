Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Sinatra’s ‘Nic-Nacs’ & Trinkets Auction

Sinatra’s Restaurant is about to embark upon it’s next journey, by supersizing into a brand new space across the street from its existing spot. If you’ve ever been inside the restaurant, then you know that there are a lot of knickknacks inside. As part of its transformational journey, the new location will have an updated appearance. It is a new building after all. That means that it’s time to unload some of the extra baggage – out with the old, in with the new. 

On Monday, March 19 Sinatras’s will be hosting a “Nic-Nacs & Trinkets Auction”. Fans of the restaurant will be able to bid on pieces of nostalgic history. All of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Unyts of WNY.

According to the Sinatra’s Facebook page, the new restaurant opens this coming Thursday, March 22.

Monday, March 19, 2018

6 PM – 9 PM

Sinatra’s Restaurant | 938 Kenmore Avenue |Buffalo, New York 14216

See Facebook event

